WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Smyrna Street in West Springfield is closed, police say, as Eversource works to repair a damaged pole.
Lt. Smith with the West Springfield Police Department says a tree branch or limb came down in the wind Saturday night and snapped the pole.
It happened before midnight.
We're told Eversource has been out there for hours now working on repairs.
No word when the road will be reopened, police are telling us 'later this afternoon.'
Smyrna St. is a cut through, Lt. Smith says, between Amostown Road and Piper Road.
At this time Eversource is not reporting any power outages.
Western Mass News will update this story as new information comes into our newsroom.
