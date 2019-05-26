WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Smyrna Street in West Springfield was closed, police said, as Eversource works to repair a damaged pole, but has now reopened.
Lt. Smith with the West Springfield Police Department said a tree branch or limb came down in the wind Saturday night and snapped the pole.
It happened before midnight.
We're told Eversource was out there for hours working on repairs.
The street reopened later Sunday afternoon.
Smyrna St. was a cut through, Lt. Smith said, between Amostown Road and Piper Road.
At this time Eversource is not reporting any power outages.
Western Mass News will update this story as new information comes into our newsroom.
