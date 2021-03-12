CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Springfield Street in Chicopee is closed for a police investigation Friday morning.
According to Chicopee Police, Springfield Street is closed from Walton Street and Atwater Street.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
No word on the nature of the investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest developments.
