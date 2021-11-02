WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Westfield Police Traffic Bureau is notifying drivers of a traffic alert Tuesday morning.
According to police, Western Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Hawthorne Avenue and Lowell Avenue between 8a.m. until 3p.m due to construction.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area to allow construction workers and police officers to work safely.
