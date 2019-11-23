Portion of Worcester Rd. in New Braintree closed due to active investigation.

NEW BRAINTREE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Worcester Road is closed due to an active investigation.
Authorities have not stated when they anticipate on that section of roadway to reopen.
New Braintree officials tell us that the investigation is now being handed over to the Worcester County District Attorney's office.
We are told that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.
Our crew on-scene reports that detours are in place.
We have reached out to the Worcester County District Attorney's office, who say that they will issue a statement on the investigation later today.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.