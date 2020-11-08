PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield Public Schools confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 within the school community.
A statement from the school system confirmed Sunday morning that the case was detected in a staff member at Conte Community School on Friday night.
The staff member was most recently physically in attendance at the school Friday, according to the statement.
The Pittsfield Department of Health has reached out to each staff and family member that has been identified as potentially being in close contact with the infected individual, the statement said.
"In line with guidance via collaborating agencies, the Pittsfield Public Schools will not close the entire school. Students and staff in the affected classroom will participate in remote learning through November 20, 2020," the statement said.
All areas of the building that the staff member accessed in the days before their positive test result will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before the start of school on Monday, according to the statement.
All buses were thoroughly sanitized on Friday as well.
