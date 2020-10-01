AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 cases at UMass Amherst have gone up again with the latest information coming out a short time ago.
Positive cases among students have nearly tripled in the past week. Many of them have been traced to a single off-campus party.
Last Friday, the total number of off-campus student cases was 25. That number is now up to 74.
Now, out of that 74, 33 of them are connected to a cluster which UMass officials said is tied to an off-campus party.
In a letter to the school community obtained by Western Mass News, UMass Amherst Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Brandi Hephner LaBanc warned, “If the numbers continue to rise at the pace they did this week, our return to more normal operations may be further delayed.”
The university is currently working on plans for the spring and said the next couple of weeks will determine how they will proceed with bringing more students back on campus for in-person classes.
One UMass student who we spoke to lives off-campus. Grace Frogameni said she is required to get tested twice a week because she has in-person classes. She told us she would not be surprised if the numbers continue to rise.
“As time goes on, I think people are just getting bored with just kind of hanging with their friend circle and I think people are getting more comfortable with socializing. I feel like our age group thinks that we’re invincible, so I am not really surprised people are going out and partying,” Frogameni said.
Students at UMass are also being urged to avoid parties, wear a face coverings, and get tested.
