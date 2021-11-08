HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials say a positive case of COVID-19 has temporarily suspended visitation for a unit at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
State officials told Western Mass News that routine surveillance testing at the soldiers' home identified 1 employee who tested positive for COVID-19.
They said that that worker will not return to the home until they have recovered.
The veteran residents on the impacted unit were tested for the virus and those tests all came back negative.
Officials said all active staff and residents at the home have been fully vaccinated.
