WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is the last day of the Big E.
After making a big return from its 2020 cancellation, the Big E plans to go out with a bang.
This year the fair was able to break numerous attendance records despite concerns the pandemic would keep people away.
In just a few hours, the fairgrounds will be filled with people coming out to enjoy the last day of this year's Big E.
After the cancellation of the fair in 2020, Big E officials were looking forward to bringing fairgoers back to enjoy the rides, concerts, and food that so many love.
Back in 2019, the fair hit an all-time high attendance with a final tally of over 1,629,000 people.
The previous record was set in 2018 with 1,545,000 attendees
As of this morning, the fair's attendance sits at just under 1.4 million.
Saturday's attendance was an all-time high for a single day at the fair, and in order to break the 2019 record, Sunday will need to bring in an even larger crowd than that.
One of today's most anticipated events at the fair is the Styx concert happening at the Big E arena Sunday night.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively to the band's lead singer Tommy Shaw who tells us they are excited to be back out performing.
“We wanted to go out and play. 2020 was a bust as far as our tour went. We took that time, and we finished writing, and we recorded our new album, with the intention of getting back out on the road, which is what we have done,” Shaw said.
Gates open for the final day of the Big E this morning at 8 a.m., with most attractions opening at 10 a.m.
