(WGGB/WSHM) -- Hair loss can be a side effect of COVID-19 infection and it’s actually more common than you might think.
Typical side effects we're familiar with from COVID-19 include body aches, a fever, headache, and chills, but hair loss can happen as well.
Western Mass News viewer Judy D. wrote into our newsroom and said:
"I was hospitalized for nine days in January 2021 with COVID and beginning in late March, early April, my hair started falling out. As of this date, it is still falling out. Will my hair grow back and if so, how long could it take? And is there anything I can do to help stop the process of hair loss due to the virus?"
Western Mass News took her questions to a Baystate Dr. John O'Reilly for some answers.
“Really is related to how severe the stress is and how much your body went into shutdown,” O’Reilly said.
O'Reilly said the stress of carrying the virus while your immune system is fighting against it is what makes hair fall out and when fighting any sort of virus, losing hair isn't abnormal.
“The body will decide that its needs to shut down to really focus on sort of survival type mechanisms and it gives up on producing more hair follicles,” O’Reilly added.
Western Mass News is digging deeper, so we asked O'Reilly if the COVID-19 vaccine could cause a similar reaction, but he says it’s unlikely.
“Because the vaccine response is relatively limited, a day or two, some mild soreness, you probably won't have enough of a stressor from that to really tip your body into this survival mode to shut off the hair mode,” O'Reilly noted.
O'Reilly added that hair loss caused by COVID-19 could last months and will take as long as your body takes to fully recover from the virus, but every case is different.
“I think the simple things that keep your body healthy gets your body back into healing mode. I don't think there's a specific supplement specific thing that you can do really make this process go a little quicker. I think hair care that's supportive and not irritant probably will help,” O'Reilly explained.
