SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Packages have been shipped all across the country for the holidays.
Western Mass News checked in with the local post office to see how they have been handling the holiday hustle.
Customers are labeled, priority at the Springfield post office.
The postal team has been working hard, sending and distributing special packages and cards for the holiday season.
Western Mass News spoke with the supervisor of customer service at the post office in Springfield.
Joe Eagan, the supervisor for customer service told Western Mass News, it was all hand on deck.
"We have had employees coming in early and staying late around the clock leading up to the holiday," Eagan said.
Including making sure customers had a smooth experience.
"We have ramped up the city collections to try to get them for faster processing and to meet the increase and volume and then we have also prioritized the retail window we try to ensure our customers get the most efficient and reliable service as we can provide," Eagan explained.
Eagan said the post office looks at years past to predict how the holiday season will go.
"Some of the things we do is go off of last year’s numbers or the previous year’s then we try to anticipate where things are going. It has actually been a lot more manageable than we may have seen in years past," Eagan explained.
Eagan said they tried to make sure people who came into the post office were taken care of right away.
"We have lobby assistants out there in that way we can keep the clerks behind the counter taking care of everyone's needs once we get up there and the rest of us will try to pitch in," Eagan noted.
But the last few days have been very busy...as expected.
"This year our rush was pretty intense so especially into days leading into now the last few days were pretty hectic," Eagan said.
