SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The shortened time between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year means the holiday shipping window is much shorter too.
With the mad rush at the post office expected to build over the next couple of weeks, there are ways you can make your own shipping and receiving experience a pleasant one.
Shoppers are busy checking off their lists and trying to send packages out on time to make sure their loved ones have something to open on Christmas morning.
Meanwhile, the United States Postal Service is working vigorously to make sure those packages arrive safely and on time.
"Absolutely. Even though Thanksgiving is a little later this year, it is going to compress some of our activities into a short span, but we do see the holiday work starting to ramp up," said Maureen Marion with the United States Postal Service.
Marion told Western Mass News via Facetime that they send out 188 million First-Class letters on a daily basis.
Now, add the holidays into the mix.
"On Thanksgiving day next week, until New Year's Day, we will do probably 2.5 billion pieces of mail in that compressed time period," Marion noted.
Marion said with Cyber Monday being on December 2, it's even more important to get those packages or letters in the mail early.
"So we'll already be in the thick of things when people truly are thinking about their packaging and mailing and shipping," Marion explained.
Over the years, the Postal Service has noticed it takes until the week before Christmas for people to panic and realize they need to get going on their holiday shopping.
However, once they do, they shop and send.
"We anticipate the busiest week will be the 16 and the 18th, that Monday-Wednesday time period," Marion said.
The United States Postal Service said how you package your items this time of year is extremely important.
"We depend on how you wrap it. That's important," Marion said.
If you would like to see a full list on shipping deadlines, CLICK HERE.
