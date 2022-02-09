(WGGB/WSHM) -- If you haven't received your free COVID-19 at-home test kits from the federal government, you're not alone.
However, we have an update on what you should be looking out for as you wait.
One of our Western Mass News colleagues shared this notice they received from the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday.
The e-mail stated that their package of test kits is slated to arrive by this coming Saturday.
One thing to note, the e-mail initially wound up in their spam folder.
