SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) - Grab your green eggs and ham, dust off that cat in the hat, and tell Thing One and Thing Two to join you in celebrating the man behind it all, Theodor Seuss Geisel.
"We're celebrating the 115th birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss," said Kay Simpson, president of the Springfield Museums.
115 years later, oh, the places Seuss has inspired, something the Springfield Museums said stems from the words themselves.
"Dr. Seuss has really inspired a love of reading. He is known as a literary genius, who wrote books that kids could not put down," Simpson added.
Now, 27 years after his death, a new book will be joining the Seuss family this September.
"The Horse Museum is a book we're really excited about. It just happened yesterday," Simpson noted.
It's called Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum and will focus on a question that fascinated Dr. Seuss himself: what is art.
"We don't really know what the content is, but we are really excited about it because, of course, it's called 'The Horse Museum' and we are the Springfield Museums in his hometown," Simpson explained.
After rediscovering a treasure-trove of Seussical pages in 2013, his family decided the world was ready for more magic.
In 2015, they published 'What Pet Should I Get?', which was 100 percent authorized by Seuss.
Seuss's 'The Horse Museum' will be the second book released from those pile of pages.
Seuss completed about eighty percent of the text, but it lacked artwork entirely.
Random House Children's Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, which has a look "both subtly Seussian and wholly his own."
The book features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock among others and will include cameos from such Seuss favorites as the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat.
"We're really excited about," Simpson tells us. "The new book. Every time a new book is released, it ignites a new interest in Dr. Seuss."
A testament that some things only get better with age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.