(AP) -- High school sports postponed by the pandemic officially opened Monday in Massachusetts.
The fall sports season — dubbed “Fall II” — is slated to run from Feb. 22 to April 25.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association says there's no officially sanctioned postseason play and school districts are able to opt out altogether.
Among the sports beginning this week are football, cheerleading, indoor track and unified basketball.
School districts also had the option of moving other fall sports, such as cross-country, dance, golf, field hockey, soccer, swim and dive and volleyball.
The coronavirus pandemic scrambled the second half of the 2019-20 high school sports season and the start of the 2020-21 season.
