SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The winter months are slowly creeping up on us and parents are sending their children to school with winter hats and gloves to prevent them from getting chilly.
However, what they don’t know is this might increase your child's chance of getting or even spreading lice.
This story might make you scratch your head, but it’s important to know health officials are warning parents about the potential increase of lice in the next couple of months.
"It’s easily transmitted from person to person, either from direct contact with hair, like hugging somebody, or through hats, gloves, combs, and towels,” said Louise Cardellina with AFC Urgent Care.
Cardellina told Western Mass News that they saw some cases of lice last year, especially in the winter and that's because some kids are sharing winter accessories, so it’s important for parents and children to be alert.
"You could hang it up on the hooks and they might touch each other or someone might share a hat or scarf,” Cardellina explained.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated six to 12 million infestations occur each year in the United States from children ages 3 to 11.
"The things to look for is itchiness of the scalp and if you look at the hair, you don't necessarily see the actual lice, but you see the nits, which are the eggs and they stay on the hair. Female lice live for approximately one month and they could lay seven to ten eggs a day,” Cardellina explained.
Cardellina said detecting lice is just as important as treating it and you can even use an over-the-counter medicine.
"Your hair has to be dry and no conditioners applied prior to and with a comb, over the sink, and that's important because if you do it in the shower, the nits and your lice might go on your skin,” Cardellina noted.
If your child does get diagnosed with lice, some schools don't require them to stay home, which could spread the lice even faster.
To be extra cautious, Cardellina suggested, in these next few months, to continue to machine wash your kids hats, gloves, and even scarves to prevent lice.
