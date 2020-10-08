SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials have dismissed remote learning early today due to what was described as potential IT threats.

In a joint statement, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield School Supt. Daniel Warwick said that early this morning, a "potential threat" to the Springfield schools IT network was identified.

They added that school and remote learning activities are being dismissed early and remote learning has been temporarily suspended for the day so that crews can work to mitigate the potential incident and restore software access and service.

"It is anticipated that the risk will be cleared and resolved in the near future so that remote learning may continue," the statement added.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes yesterday.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.