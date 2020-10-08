SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials have dismissed remote learning early today due to what was described as potential IT threats.
In a joint statement, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield School Supt. Daniel Warwick said that early this morning, a "potential threat" to the Springfield schools IT network was identified.
They added that school and remote learning activities are being dismissed early and remote learning has been temporarily suspended for the day so that crews can work to mitigate the potential incident and restore software access and service.
"It is anticipated that the risk will be cleared and resolved in the near future so that remote learning may continue," the statement added.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes yesterday.
