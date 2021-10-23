SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The potential threat on social media that was thought to be made against a Central High School in Springfield was made for a Central High School in a different state.
After an investigation officials found the threat originated from Pueblo, Texas on Snapchat. School officials and local police said they are still taking action out of an abundance of caution.
Springfield Public School's released an updated statement that says in part:
"Despite this information, Springfield Public Schools will ensure increased safety measures at and around Central High School here in Springfield."
