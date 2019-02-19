WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A warning from the city of Westfield and homeowners along Western Avenue. Potholes are taking over the road, causing tough driving conditions.
The Westfield DPW said that they put up a sign a few days ago that reads "Caution Potholes Ahead. Use at your own risk" and you don't have to drive far down Western Avenue to see why it was put up to alert drivers.
Potholes continue to pop-up along Western Avenue in Westfield.
"You take your life in your hands trying to come up," said Carolyn Lawry of Westfield.
Bill Lawry added, "I was talking to one DPW worker and he said they actually have names for the potholes because they’re so big and know where they are."
Carolyn and Bill Lawry have lived along the road for more than 50 years.
"It’s moved from being a nice sedate, very regal looking street to a pothole-centered street," Carolyn Lawry noted.
Unfortunately, they've had their fair share of pothole problems.
"They could ruin a tire. That’s what happened with my wife’s car...$604, I think it was. It was a brand new car. That’s why I was upset. Magnesium wheel. They’re giant ones. They’re getting bigger and bigger every snow storm, when the water comes. There’s no drainage on Western Ave. That’s probably one of the major problems. No drainage and it tears up all the road and the potholes get bigger and bigger and they’ve been patching them up for the last several years," Bill Lawry explained.
Mike Morin, owner of Al's Tire and Auto Repair said, "The tire, the rim, the strut, the shock absorber, these are things that get damaged from potholes.
Al's Tire and Auto Repair told Western Mass News a lot of their pothole customers said the damage was done along Western Avenue.
"A lot of times, we come in in the morning, we find vehicles that have been towed in from the potholes. We have a 24 hour drop-off. People will get them towed in, leave them here, and then we look them over and decide what to do. A lot of times we get the rim repaired and replace the tire. Get it checked out as soon as you can and probably want to get an alignment after pothole season," Morin noted.
Westfield DPW said they are aware of the issues. When the potholes get extremely big or deep, they send a crew out to patch them up.
Later this spring, the city is starting a new project to add drainage and eventually redo the entire road here. That's expected to be completed by next year.
Until then, caution: potholes ahead.
