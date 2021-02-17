WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are approaching peak pothole season in western Massachusetts and local residents are starting to take notice.
Riverdale Street in West Springfield gets a lot of traffic, but travelers said the many potholes are tough to dodge and it really wears down on their tires.
“Every winter, all roads suck, right, because the cold breaks up the pavement, but for some reason, it’s like kind of a meme. This road is always horrible every single year,” said Connor Deroin of Holyoke.
Deroin travels through West Springfield regularly and said the poor condition of the road is taking a toll on his car. He said a single pothole just a few inches deep could take his tires out completely and it's happened more than once.
“Probably two to three times a year,” Deroin noted.
Riverdale Street, which is on Route 5, is maintained by the state, which means any updates to it require state approval.
Potholes become most problematic in the winter months when water gets into cracks in the road and freezes, expanding and breaking the pavement apart.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said fixing the issue means cutting out a whole section of the road to repair it, which can be expensive.
“It's winter, we have pot holes every year, it's New England and, to some extent, sections of Riverdale are worse [because] cause there’s older concrete sections that haven't been replaced yet, and it’s harder to repair concrete than it is asphalt,” Reichelt explained.
Reichelt told Western Mass News they have reached out to the state for help and are still waiting to hear back, but he said the good news is the town is working with the state to get part of Morgan Road up towards Holyoke fixed in the coming years.
It’s something Deroin said will be necessary.
“Yeah, it gets really bad. You have to dodge and weave and everything and then, of course, you have to slow down when you do that and everybody else driving around you is going a million miles an hour, so it's a big hazard for accidents,” Deroin added.
