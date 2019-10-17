Power back on at UMass-Amherst.

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Parts of the UMass-Amherst campus are currently without power.
Officials tell Western Mass News that they have crews on-scene and are working to restore services to the part of campus that's been impacted.
While it is unclear what caused the outage, Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson tells us that firefighters have been called to several reports of trees and wires down tonight.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
