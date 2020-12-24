SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eversource and National Grid are both preparing for a multi-day operation as they expect widespread power outages and some storm damage.
It is possible some people could wake up Christmas morning with no power.
“…Stockpiling extra equipment at all of our area work centers throughout the state to make sure if we have any damage, we have all the equipment necessary to make those repairs immediately. We have canceled many of our employee's vacations, so we make sure we have the appropriate amount of staff working,” said Eversource spokesperson Reid Lamberty
Lamberty spoke with Western Mass News on how they are planning on getting ready for the wind and rainstorm that will roll through the Bay State Christmas morning. They understand waking up Christmas morning with no power after Santa Claus delivers gifts is not ideal for anyone.
That’s why Eversource are trying to ensure they have everything in place to restore power.
“We do anticipate we’re going to have widespread outages. That’s the reason we’ve taken all these proper steps and preparations to make sure that we’re ready to respond to the storm and make sure that we get to that damage immediately and as safely as we can,” Lamberty explained.
National Grid is also working to brace the storm as they have a process when they go out after the storm passes by.
“The first thing we do after a storm, which is always a good reminder, is that our top priority is to remove the down wires. We respond to the 911 calls. We go out and assess the damage,” said National Grid spokesperson Bob Kievra.
However, with sustained winds around 30 miles per hour and gusts of wind up to 60 miles per hour Friday, some crews could be delayed in going out.
“With the winds expected to be somewhat blowing for a long duration, we may be delayed a little bit in getting our bucket trucks up in the air, with high winds. We only put them into use when we can safely do that,” Kievra added.
Both National Grid and Eversource said make sure you charge your phones, computers, and tablets tonight as there is no telling if your power goes out, how long it could be out for.
However, both utilities said they will try to restore customers power as soon as possible.
