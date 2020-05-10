WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police report a tree has fallen on power lines blocking Kelso Avenue in West Springfield.
Police received calls that the tree fell around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
There is no word at this time if there are any injuries, but the street is currently out of power.
The West Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News that Eversource is currently on scene to resolve the issue and restore power.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
