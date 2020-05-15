SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials report a tree has fallen which caused damage to power lines in Sunderland.
The incident occurred on Silver lane and Garage Road.
Police told Western Mass News that primary lines are also down.
They did confirm that Eversource has been contacted, but it is unknown at this time when they will arrive.
