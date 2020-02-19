HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A power outage is impacting several stores at Holyoke Mall.

Mall officials said in a Facebook post that the "unexpected outage", which occurred last night, has left the following stores without power:

  • Round1
  • Sports Zone
  • MetroPCS
  • Champs
  • Lenscrafters
  • Aerie
  • Finish Line
  • All in Adventures
  • Mrs. Fields
  • Billy Beez
  • H&M
  • Windsor
  • Express
  • The Children's Place
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop
  • Journeys
  • AT&T
  • Max Orient
  • United Tractor Trailer 

Mall officials noted that Holyoke Gas and Electric expects power to be restored to that area by 12 p.m. today.

The rest of the mall will be open at 10 a.m.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

