AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly 250 customers in Agawam lost power this morning after a tree fell onto a utility pole just before 10 a.m.
At the height of the outage Eversource was reporting on their Outage Map a total of 242 customers without power. This was just before 11 a.m. Monday.
This was for residents in the area of Barry Street.
Police have blocked off the road and Eversource crews are continuing to make repairs.
The Agawam police dispatcher confirming with Western Mass News that it was live wires that landed on the road.
No injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.
Eversource representative, Reid Lamberty as of about 12:30 p.m. said 25 customers were still without power. He said the power is expected to be restored to those final customers by 4 p.m.
