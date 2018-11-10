SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of Eversource customers in Southampton lost power this morning at about 5:40 a.m. due to a blown transformer.
Eversource at about 7 a.m. was reporting a total of 509 customers without electricity in the community.
The Southampton police dispatcher confirming with Western Mass News that a transformer blew in the area of 36 College Highway this morning.
Eversource arrived on scene to make repairs around 6:45 a.m., police estimated.
According to the Eversource Outage Map, power is expected to be restored by 7:45 a.m.
Police report the area of 36 College Highway is open to traffic.
