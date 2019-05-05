WILLIAMSBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A power outage is being reported in the town of Williamsburg this morning after a tree came down on some wires.
The outage was first reported by the Williamsburg Police and Fire Department around 5:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to the area of 37 South Street for the downed wires and tree. The road was shut down.
According to the National Grid Outage Map at the height of the outage 133 customers were without power.
The electric company is giving an estimated time of restoration of 10:45 a.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this situation. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 7 a.m. on ABC40 for the latest.
