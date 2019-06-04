PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews remain on-scene of a massive fire in Palmer.
In drone video sent to Western Mass News by a viewer, you can see smoke pouring from the home and flames shooting from the roof.
Both the areas of Front Street, between Bridge Street and Palmer Road, have been closed off.
Crews from Palmer, Three Rivers, Monson, and Ludlow have been on-scene since around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The state fire marshal's office is also sending investigators and the Red Cross got on scene shortly before noon.
The state fire marshal's office reported that this is a four alarm fire.
Everyone who was inside got out safely.
We spoke exclusively with two of the people who lived inside. They told us that five people lived in the building - three on the second floor and two on the first floor.
A man on the second floor heard smoke detectors going off then noticed smoke and flames on the first floor and yelled for everyone to get out.
Power has been shut-off in the area while crews continue to put out the fire.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story closely and as soon as more details come into our newsroom, we'll provide an update online and on-air at Noon on ABC40.
