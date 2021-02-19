Car crash generic MGN file

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Gas and Electric is reporting a power outage after a crash early Friday morning.

According to the power company, the outage is impacting the Eastwood Acres neighborhood.

Westfield police tell Western Mass News Union Street to Eastwood Drive is closed after the crash left two telephone poles blocking the road.

Crews are on scene making repairs and expect to have power restored around noon.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

