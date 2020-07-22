WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Police Department reports a tree down in the area of Union Street.
Westfield Gas and Electric was been dispatch to resolve and fix the outage.
They have since confirmed the power has been restored to those affect
They ask if anyone is still without power to call their dispatch at 413-572-0000.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
