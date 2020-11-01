EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Easthampton Fire Department responded to reports of a transformer exploding.
Fire officials told Western Mass News the transformer fire is taking place on Loudville Road and Hunter Lane. They also said Loudville Rd is down to one lane, and traffic is being redirected by police.
Power is currently out throughout the area, and Eversource has since been notified and is en route to the scene, officials say.
Eversource confirmed to Western Mass News there are 140 customers without power. They also said there are trees and wires down near the transformer.
There is no word at this time on when power will be restored.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
