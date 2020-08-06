AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of people are still without power, creating many issues, not least of which is how to keep all that food in your fridge cold.
Ice is a hot commodity right now if you still don't have power, so today, we checked around getting answers on who has it and how to get it.
Herbert Brewster lucked out. He drove all the way from Enfield, CT to Crystal Ice and Fuel on Main Street in Agawam to find the holy grail of frozen H2O.
“I came up here to get ice because I just filled up my icebox in my freezer and no electricity,” Brewster said.
Brewster is not alone. With so many still without power, Western Mass News has found many are hard pressed to find any ice at all.
“With people being without power and, you know, they’re trying to keep everything that they have in the fridge fresh and good, so they don’t have to throw it out and ice is the only thing that they can do,” said Brian Jones, diary manager at Geissler's Supermarket in Agawam.
When we checked in, they were out.
“Yes, so we went through about two pallets of ice yesterday and on average, I go through about a pallet in the summertime about every week, week and a half, so to go through two of them was insane,” Jones explained.
At about 200 bags of ice per pallet, that's 400 bags of ice in one day.
Jones did say once they heard about the storm, they ordered well in advance and do expect more in.
“Keep checking, call the store, talk to someone in the store, have them go through and check the back. We’re going to try our best to keep it in stock, but at the time, it’s kind of difficult,” Jones said.
Back at Crystal Ice in Agawam, Brewster had no time to talk.
“I got my ice and I’m talking to you and my ice is melting and I got to get this food on ice baby, so I’m gonna say goodbye to y’all. Hey, let’s everybody stay safe. Remember, you got to get the ice. First, it was toilet paper and now, it’s the ice,” Brewster noted.
We did check in with grocers and convenience stores across western Massachusetts and found similar issues. Most told us, as they did at Geissler's, more is expected and to just keep checking.
