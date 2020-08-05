SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Continued power outages are having an impact on several Baystate Health facilities.

The Springfield-based health system reported Wednesday that the following locations have been impacted:

  • Medical Office Building and the Medical Office Building garage at 2 Medical Center Drive, Springfield
  • 300 Carew Street, Springfield
  • 34 Hubbard Street, Ludlow
  • 95 Sargent Street, Belchertown
  • 2344 Boston Road, Wilbraham

Baystate Health is working to contact patients who have appointments at these facilities to reschedule those visits.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.