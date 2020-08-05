SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Continued power outages are having an impact on several Baystate Health facilities.
The Springfield-based health system reported Wednesday that the following locations have been impacted:
- Medical Office Building and the Medical Office Building garage at 2 Medical Center Drive, Springfield
- 300 Carew Street, Springfield
- 34 Hubbard Street, Ludlow
- 95 Sargent Street, Belchertown
- 2344 Boston Road, Wilbraham
Baystate Health is working to contact patients who have appointments at these facilities to reschedule those visits.
