EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Power outages in local community are prompting officials to open a warming shelter.
East Longmeadow Fire Chief Paul Morrissette said that the town is working with National Grid to restore power to several streets, including:
- John Street
- Vadnais Street
- Converse Street
- Helen Circle
- Village Green
Morrissette noted that because power has been out to that area since 7:30 p.m. Monday, a warming shelter has been opened at the town's Council of Aging for those impacted by the outage.
That center will remain open until 4 p.m.
As of 11 a.m., National Grid is reporting that 97 customers in town are without power.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.