WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The southeast side of Westfield is experiencing power outages Tuesday morning after a blustery night of strong winds.
According to Westfield Gas & Electric, Shaker Road and associated side streets are dealing with a good size outage due to two broken poles on Southwick Road.
There is also an issue at Montgomery Road that is affecting Westfield High School as of 7 a.m.
Westfield Gas & Electric adds that crews are onsite and working quickly to restore power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.