WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The southeast side of Westfield is experiencing power outages Tuesday morning after a blustery night of strong winds.

According to Westfield Gas & Electric, Shaker Road and associated side streets are dealing with a good size outage due to two broken poles on Southwick Road.

There is also an issue at Montgomery Road that is affecting Westfield High School as of 7 a.m.

Westfield Gas & Electric adds that crews are onsite and working quickly to restore power.

