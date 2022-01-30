SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- While we were mostly spared from severe storm damage here in western Mass., it was a much different story in the southeastern part of the state. Some areas got up to 30 inches of snow and with high winds and downed limbs, many customers have been without power since Saturday.
We did see some high winds and cold temperatures, but Eversource told us they saw very few outages in our area.
“It frees up our crews to go where they’re needed. I mean, we have restored something like a quarter of a million customers on the cape and in Plymouth and in Marshfield and that region through the course of this storm,” said Priscila Ress of Eversource.
Ress told Western Mass News they are putting all their resources into getting the power back on for customers in the southeastern part of the state. she said Eversource was able to send 17 hundred additional crews to help out, but it hasn’t been easy.
“It’s been an extremely difficult restoration in that the conditions especially when the winds were high and it was so cold and the winds being high makes it difficult because you can’t put the buckets up in the air when you’ve got such extreme wind conditions,” said Ress.
She said the wind has calmed down a bit and crews are able to work quickly. They are making significant progress, down to roughly 30 to 40,000 customers without power and Ress said they expect to have everyone’s lights back on by the end of the day Monday,”
Ress told Western Mass News tells us their biggest contribution they were able to make was a track vehicle from Pittsfield. Crews brought this out east with them and it allows them to access remote terrain which would be difficult for a car to access, in order to help restore power.
