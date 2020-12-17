PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Power has been restored after what Pittsfield Police called a "substantial" power outage in the city.
Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress said that a circuit breaker on a transmission line tripped Thursday, which caused the outage.
Crews were able to close the breakers and restore power to the over 6,500 impacted customers were without power.
The outage accounted for 28 percent of the city's 23,461 total customers.
