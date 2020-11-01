EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Power was restored to Eversource customers Monday morning after a transformer explosion caused the lights to go out Sunday night.
Easthampton Fire officials tell Western Mass News the transformer fire took place on Loudville Road and Hunter Lane. Loudville Rd was down to one lane, and traffic was redirected by police as crews worked to make repairs. The road has since reopened.
Eversource confirmed to Western Mass News that there were a total of 900 customers without power at one point. They also said there were trees and wires down near the transformer.
As of 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, all Eversource customers in Easthampton have their power back.
