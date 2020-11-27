DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Power was restored for over 100 Eversource customers following a utility pole crash on North Hillside Road in Deerfield.
The street was shut down for almost 10 hours but reopened at 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 28.
The Deerfield Police Department reported Friday just before 4:30 p.m. that the road would be closed for 8 to 10 hours.
This decision was to allow utility crews time to replace the pole after it was struck by a vehicle. The pole snapped in two, leaving the top half of the utility pole along with the transformer...in the roadway.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
According to the Eversource Outage Map there was a total of 138 customers who were without power in the area.
