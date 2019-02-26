HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Mall will be open regular hours on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
This comes after Holyoke police responded to the mall at 6 p.m. Monday after the mall lost power.
Yesterday, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said that city officials were aware of a "widespread outage in the Ingleside area of the city" and noted that Holyoke Gas and Electric was working to address the issue.
This morning, officials are still working to clean up downed trees and wires throughout the city.
