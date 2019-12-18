AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews responded to a power outage on the campus of UMass Amherst on Wednesday.
The university's official Twitter account said that their physical plant reported that power was out to the east side of campus shortly before 6 p.m.
UMass noted that staff were responding to the situation.
The university noted that power was restored across campus approximately 30 minutes later.
