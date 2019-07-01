Chicopee Electric Light department were working to fix a power outage in the area of Burnett Road and parts of Memorial Drive.
Police asked all motorists to use caution as traffic lights are not functioning and treat intersections like 4-way stops.
Around 7 o'clock Monday morning Chicopee Electric Light said they were investigating the cause.
No word yet on what caused the outage.
