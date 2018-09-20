SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- A transformer explosion left thousands without power in Springfield Thursday night.
Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault said the transformer explosion occurred just before 7 p.m. in the area of 1215 Wilbraham Road.
The explosion knocked out power for over 3,500 Eversource customers throughout Sixteen Acres.
Springfield police officers and members of the DPW worked together to place stop signs to intersections without working traffic lights.
Traffic lights were restored by 8:30 p.m. and an hour later all power was back on for Eversource customers.
