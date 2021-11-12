SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of electric customers are without service as windy, rainy conditions roll through the area.
As of 5:45 p.m. Friday, Eversource and National Grid report a combined total of 244 outages across the four Western Massachusetts counties. That's down from a high of over 2,100 outages earlier in the day.
Many of the Eversource outages are impacting Ashfield (30 outages), Conway (26 outages), and Buckland (18 outage).
National Grid is reporting over 148 outages, with most of the outages reported in Wilbraham, Wales , and Monson.
Westfield Gas and Electric noted that they are working to repair "a few large scale outages throughout the city." One outage, they noted, was due to a large tree that fell on Sackett Road.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.