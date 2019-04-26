SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Power is back on to thousands of people who lost electricity as strong storms moved through the region Friday afternoon.
By approximately 5:25 p.m. today, National Grid reported that about two dozen customers were still without power across the area.
At the height of the outages, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, National Grid reported over 5,400 outages across several Hampden County towns, including East Longmeadow and Monson.
Throughout the afternoon, Eversource reported just a few outages across Western Mass.
