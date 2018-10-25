Power has been restored to several hundred people in Ludlow.
Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress told Western Mass News that a tree came down onto some lines on Pine Knoll Drive, causing the outage Thursday morning.
At the height of the outage, over 870 customers were without power.
Service was restored shortly before 11 a.m.
