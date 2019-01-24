SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have made progress in getting electricity service restored for a few thousand Springfield. customers
Eversoursce spokesperson Priscilla Ress said that early Thursday afternoon, heavy rain caused a substation to short circuit.
Immediately after that happened, about 9,000 customers lost power, but systems were able to get about 4,500 of those back online within one minute.
Most of those outages appear to be centered in the Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
Ress said that the number of outages was then down to about 750 and those customers were back online about 4 p.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.