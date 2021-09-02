Power Outage generic

(photo MGN-Online) 

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Power has been restored to thousands of customers in western Massachusetts after the remnants of Ida moved through the area.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, National Grid is reporting 193 customers without power.  That's down from a high of approximately 3,300 outages earlier in the morning, including 2,200 customers that were out in East Longmeadow.

Eversource is reporting five outages across western Massachusetts.

Statewide, over 5,500 customers are still without electricity.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.