(WGGB/WSHM) -- Power has been restored to thousands of customers in western Massachusetts after the remnants of Ida moved through the area.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, National Grid is reporting 193 customers without power. That's down from a high of approximately 3,300 outages earlier in the morning, including 2,200 customers that were out in East Longmeadow.
Eversource is reporting five outages across western Massachusetts.
Statewide, over 5,500 customers are still without electricity.
