SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of Holyoke Gas and Electric customers were without power in the Paper City for a time Monday.
Holyoke Gas and Electric reported Monday that high winds caused a tree to fall on a transmission line in West Holyoke.
At one point late this morning, over 5,900 outages were reported, but by approximately 1:30 p.m., that number had dropped to just 14 outages.
Those outages were among several thousand others across western Massachusetts as strong winds blew through.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, Eversource reported that just under 4,000 customers are without electricity in the region.
Some of the communities reporting the largest amount of outages include:
- 1,427 - Becket
- 835 - Ludlow
- 579 - Sandisfield
In addition, National Grid reported over 293 customers without power across the four western Massachusetts counties. That's down from over 700 outages earlier in the day.
MEMA reports over 7,900 total outages across the Bay State.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.